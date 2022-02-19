2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $439,900

Stunning, newly built, half-duplex is ready for you! The entire home is incredibly airy and full of natural light, making for a truly luxurious feel throughout. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring greets you in the spacious entry, and leads you into the open living area. Kitchen boasts walk-in pantry & quartz countertops, with dining area and bright sun room. Spacious living room is anchored by corner fireplace w/ brick surround. Main bedroom suite features large walk-in closet and bathroom w/ dual vanity, tiled shower w/ bench. Lower level is ready to be finished, with stubbing for bathroom and large windows. All this in great location with easy access to interstate, downtown Madison, and East Towne Mall! Check out the virtual tour!