2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $439,900

Welcome to downtown Madison living on the Capitol Square! Enjoy walks around the spectacular WI State Capitol and all that downtown living gives you. Walk to your favorite shops, coffee shops and gathering places. This unit features new flooring and washer/dryer along with a Nest thermostat and electronic lighting package. The condo has been under meticulous care of the owner as you will see at your showings. All updates listed are per seller.

