2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $435,000

This luxury condo is situated in the heart of the highly desirable west side, and a part of Hill Farms, the first planned community in Wisconsin History! Adjacent to Hilldale mall it is an easy walk to movies, dining, nightlife, and upscale shopping. This unit features a large bedroom, a second bedroom/den and a deck with a natural gas hookup so you never have to lug a tank! The association also has a exercise room, an owners lounge, and rooftop common area for residents to take advantage of! With a fun view of Shorewood Hills, hard-wood, all new carpets, fresh paint throughout and new appliances in the kitchen, this is what the good life looks like! It is ready for you to move right in!

