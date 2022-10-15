Show 10/13. Fall in love with this charming, custom built home on Madison's popular near east side blocks away from the Capital City Trail, library, Olbrich Park and so much more! You'll immediately feel right at home when you enter to the vaulted ceilings and maple flooring. The luxurious kitchen feat. an elongated island w/ 2-tone granite counters, breakfast bar, GE SS apps w/ gas stove, beverage station w/ wine fridge, & ample storage space. Primary suite feat. walk-in closet & en suite bath with heated floors. Main floor laundry/mudroom with custom built-ins. Fully exposed LL offers tons of potential for future rec room and/or additional bedrooms. 2 car insulated garage. Enjoy all the benefits of a newer home without the wait and cost!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers’ regular season is halfway over but it’s just started for transfer Shanel Bramschreiber. Her coach says that’s “horrendous” and “almost criminal.”
Wisconsin now holds only three healthy quarterbacks on its roster after the California native announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
Izzi Stricker waited about an hour before realizing she'd finish a goal she set last year. She was greeted by her family, including professional golfer Steve Stricker.
Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard told reporters offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the program.
The senior has been catching passes from a future Division I quarterback and recently chose to go play for a former Big Ten quarterback.
Chicago Tribune: On, Wisconsin! On to the bank! College football cashes in while players get peanuts
On the surface, the only thing more absurd than a public university paying its football coach millions of dollars a year is a public universit…
Nolan Winter might be one of the tallest players for the Badgers next season, but he’s still learning how to play in the post.
Last season’s starters Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl were outscored by two of their new teammates.
State Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson described the damage as “significant” and said he expected it to be “a significant long-term event,” though he didn’t know how long it would be.
Stricker, the No. 1 golfer in Waunakee's lineup and daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, helped the Warriors qualify for the WIAA girls golf state tournament.