2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $420,000

Beautiful condo located in Shorewood Hills close to UW Hospital, many restaurants and easy access to the downtown area. With serene eye level lake views from the living area and an outdoor patio. There is nothing like a beautiful sunset by the lake. This unit have a new refrigerator and a new glass cooktop.

