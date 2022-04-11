 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $415,000

Welcome to a great space in a great location! Be part of the thriving Village Co-Housing Community within walking or biking distance to UW Campus, Meriter Hospital, Monroe St, The Arboretum and Lake Wingra, city bike trails, on the bus line near great restaurants and cafes! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1433 sf. townhouse condo with attached 2 car garage with 2 spaces available for a small fee. Three levels of living space will keep you in shape! Main floor has an open dining/living space with gas fireplace and glass door leading to your private concrete patio space. Second floor offers a spacious primary bedroom with full bath, guest bedroom near 2nd bath and the third level offers a loft with skylight and natural lighting. Joint laundry w/unit 116 in LL. www.villagecohousingcommunity.com

