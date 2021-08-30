Luxury home in the sought-after Tamarack Trails! You will fall in love the moment you step into this fully updated, 2 bed/2.5 bath with high-end finishes throughout. Kitchen features beautiful European cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and oversized dining area. Open living room w/ stunning custom fireplace with walk out to private patio. Laundry on main level for extra convenience. Upstairs includes 2 master suites, California closets and spa like en-suites. This townhouse with private entry is situated within perfect distance to clubhouse, pool, tennis w/ walking paths throughout!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Five months after the coffee chain’s union vote, newly counted ballots broke the tie on Monday. In an open letter online, the company’s owners expressed disappointment, drawing backlash.
The annual ride, which snaked through Downtown on Saturday, is meant to promote body image positivity and alternatives to fossil fuels.
The restaurant in the old train depot (mostly) lives up to its lofty expectations.
The dust-up is the latest source of tension in Dane County's Catholic community.
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
The shopping center will add more shops, restaurants, housing, a boutique hotel, green space and bike amenities.
Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flight to Las Vegas started this month, with American Airlines beginning a new nonstop route from Madison to Miami in November.
-
- 10 min to read
Each of the new assistant principals hopes they can use their experience in the Madison Metropolitan School District to help students navigate the system's challenges.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff's deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.