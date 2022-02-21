2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000

Bay Creek neighborhood! Want to live a short bike ride across the bay from downtown Madison or UW Madison? Or have a convenient walk to restaurants, city parks, Lake Monona, Goodman Park & Pool, or the Alliant Energy Center? This house is for you! You’ll love the Midwest charm of the early 20th century (3 season front porch!) while being impressed with the tasteful updates this home has to offer as well! It feels much bigger than the square footage suggests, an open floor plan with wood floors thru main level, recently updated kitchen (which opens to dining room and flex room), central heat & A/C, and a brand new private deck off of your main bedroom overlooking an awesome, secluded backyard with plenty of shade for entertaining on hot summer days. You won't want to miss this one!