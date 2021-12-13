 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $363,500

Old World character w/stylish updates inside & out in a location that can't be beat! Foyer welcomes you w/radiant heat in the tile floor, bench w/storage & transom windows. Flows into the living rm w/built-ins. Eat-in kitchen w/stainless appliances & tile backsplash, has screen porch off it...nice spot to start the day. This leads out to NEW maintenance free deck viewing sunrises over fenced yard. Also NEW maintenance free entry porch. All rooms big w/large updated windows, tall ceilings, thick woodwork & wood floors (1 bedrm under carpet) Zone Heating. Trendy full baths on each level (main also has radiant floor heat)! Attached storage rm is handy for bikes, toys & tools + storage shed. Walk to lake, schools, parks & pool. Mile to capitol & beltline. Launch onto Monona Bay @ end of block!

