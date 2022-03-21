 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $360,000

This great house in the Bay Creek neighborhood is one you won't want to miss! You’ll love the Midwest charm of the early 20th century (3 season front porch!) and you'll impressed with the tasteful updates this home has to offer as well! It feels much bigger than the square footage suggests, and boasts an open floor plan with wood floors thru main level and a recently updated kitchen which opens to dining room and flex room. Central heat & A/C, and a brand new private deck off of your main bedroom overlooking an awesome, secluded backyard with plenty of shade for entertaining on hot summer days. Get in and see it while you can!

