2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $310,000

Pristine modern condo in the heart of the near east side! This gorgeous Third Lake Lofts condo features expansive 10 ft ceilings, maple hardwood floors, & tons of natural light from the large windows wrapping around 3 sides of the building. Contemporary kitchen boasts striking granite counters, maple cabinets, new dishwasher, new microwave, & new under cabinet lighting.  Sizable bathroom features huge 6 ft tub & ceramic tile floors. Bright living room includes an impressive newly redesigned mantel on the corner gas FP. Substantial primary suite has huge closets w/ custom organizers & second bedroom features French pocket doors. New paint throughout, new light fixtures, fan, can lighting, new AC, & private laundry w/ new W/D. Communal outdoor space! Amazing corner views!

