2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,000

TAMARACK TRAILS. 2 bedroom ranch with master suite on main level, Exposed LL W/2nd bedroom suite, large family room and laundry room. Eat-in updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Great room with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace and built-ins! Nice 3-season porch to relax and enjoy the beautiful backyard. Large covered front porch for grill and chairs, etc.

