This light and bright West Madison Condo is waiting for you! Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan welcome you into to this fantastic space. Updated Kitchen features custom plank bar top and accent counter, Beverage chiller, wine rack 5 burner gas stove and concrete counter tops. Primary bedroom comes complete with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and ensuite bath with custom sink and cabinets. Custom living room touches include updated wood mantle and fireplace surround, entertainment accent and built-in cabinet. The in-unit laundry room opens into an additional room with so many possible uses! 2 car garage includes shelving and attic access. Coffee on the newly rebuilt deck is a great way to start the day. Set up your private showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000
