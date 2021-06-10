 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $249,900

Showings start Friday 6/11 @12pm. Wonderful brick ranch home on Madison's near Westside. Stylish home features updates throughout, wood flooring & creative use of space w/built-ins. Beautiful kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances w/gas range, tile backsplash, custom epoxy countertop & fold out dining area. Bright living room w/bay window. Three-season porch could be a wonderful dining space or sitting area. Main floor full bathroom has been totally updated w/tile floors, deep tub & custom tile shower w/rain showerhead. Lower level includes spacious rec room w/built-ins, office area & large storage/laundry area. Deck off kitchen area is a great entertaining space & overlooks the beautiful fenced backyard. Close to downtown, shopping, UW, hospitals, parks & busline. Don't miss out! View More

