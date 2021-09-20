Completely renovated 4 years ago! All new fixtures, mechanicals, high-end finishes, meeting modern standards for safety and efficiency. This home has amenities you'd expect to find downtown or on the lake. At 4 years new, you'll enjoy the features and efficient spaces of an urban oasis, right along with the lack of required maintenance and upkeep due to the recent overhaul. New roof, windows, everything that can be done has been done. The open concept makes for flexible spaces that live and feel larger than they are. In the heart of the Atwood neighborhood, you're a short walk to Schenk's Corners, Union Corners or a quick ride to any destination a b-cycle and the bike path offers. You'll love being so close to Goodman, Olbrich, and all of Atwood's defining destinations.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
Danielle Hart was putting up the best numbers of her volleyball career before suffering a season-ending injury in practice this week.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
A suspicious email from Michael Gableman included an attachment created by "Andrew Kloster," a former Trump administration official.
The Madison School Board will seek public feedback during a hearing Sept. 29 on the final four new names for James Madison Memorial High School.
An engineer recommended immediate repairs to an underground garage at 131 W. Wilson St. in 2018 before saying in July the conditions could result in "significant risk and danger to occupants," according to public records.
A chef nominated for a James Beard Award, while working at a restaurant in Philadelphia, is moving back to the Madison area, where he got his start in the industry.
"It removes the industry out of the industrial burial process that we have … it's more emotionally satisfying than that conveyor belt."