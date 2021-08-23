 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $245,000

Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the very heart of the Isthmus nestled between Lakes Monona & Mendota. Original hardwood floors, w/ open concept, ample storage, off street parking. Recent updates per seller; Fresh paint throughout - June/July 2021, Large Tree removed - June 2021, new stove & new ceiling fan in kitchen, Some newer windows. This cute home is ready for some new updates, ideas, and a little TLC. Back porch potential art studio or sunroom. Home was previously rented for the past 10 years. Within walking distance to Tenney Park & Beach, Yahara River, Grocery & Coffee shops, Dining, Entertainment, Saturday mornings at the Dane County Farmers' Market, Capitol grounds, Concerts On the Square, Bike Paths, Breese Stevens Field, & so much more!!

