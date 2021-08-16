 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $235,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $235,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $235,000

Yes Way Stratton Way! Step inside, and you feel like you're in a private and secluded vacation home. The living room, sun porch and primary bedroom overlook a beautiful green space with beautiful trees. Tons of natural light. Spacious layout accommodates two dining areas plus entertainment area. You have tons of space to work from home. In unit laundry, storage, and two parking spaces labeled #12 and #17. So convenient to shopping (Target), west town mall and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beaches closed to the public as Fred nears the Florida coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics