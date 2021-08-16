2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $235,000

Yes Way Stratton Way! Step inside, and you feel like you're in a private and secluded vacation home. The living room, sun porch and primary bedroom overlook a beautiful green space with beautiful trees. Tons of natural light. Spacious layout accommodates two dining areas plus entertainment area. You have tons of space to work from home. In unit laundry, storage, and two parking spaces labeled #12 and #17. So convenient to shopping (Target), west town mall and restaurants.