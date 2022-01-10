 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $224,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $224,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $224,900

Light, bright and fresh 1st floor unit with private entry, in unit laundry and attached 1 car garage. New flooring and carpet throughout, fresh paint. Main bedroom with walk in closet, 2nd storage closet and private bath with walk in shower. Spacious 2nd bedroom with large closet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area's. Kitchen with huge island and ample cabinets for all your cooking needs. Huge hallway entry closet for added storage. Oversized single car garage door with opener. Glass door from dining area to private outdoor patio space. Mature landscape, quiet and convenient location. Room sizes and square footage approx.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard discusses tight win over Maryland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics