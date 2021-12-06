2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $224,900

 Skip to main content
Showings start 12/2. Charming townhome style 2-story condo with private entrance and 2 car garage! Open concept floor plan features a sunny living room with gas fireplace, ceiling fan and patio access, and is open to the dinette. Spacious kitchen offers ample counter space, plenty of natural light, and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. Upstairs landing is home to built-in desk area for a great home office space, plus a hallway closet with laundry and storage! 2 upper level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and share a walk-through bathroom with tub/shower combo and 2 vanity areas separated by pocket door. Enjoy relaxing on the spacious back deck which overlooks a peaceful green space! Minutes from Ice Age Trail, shopping, dining, schools and entertainment!

