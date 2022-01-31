2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

Bring your creative design touch and a little elbow grease and this cute ranch will go from drab to delightful and you will have immediate equity, either as an owner-occupied home or a flip. Be the one to bring it back to life and enjoy its amazing location near Nakoma and live in a solidly built home with an amazing yard and a garage perfect for all of your hobbies. The possibilities are endless! The details: the house has a rare 2+ car oversized garage (heated), everything is original, solid wood floors, 1950's bath and kitchen with metal cabinets, and in need of a top to bottom paint job and complete renovation. In a prime location, a quick walk to the Arboretum walking trails, Nakoma Park, Southwest bike trail, Cherokee middle school, and just a hop onto the Beltline.