2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,850

Available 5/1. Located in the popular Dudgeon/Monroe neighborhood, this home is a short walk to Wingra Park, Monroe St and the southwest commuter trail. Highlights include: a large bright dining area, fenced yard, garage space, sunroom, full sized washer, dryer, large storage/work room and bonus rooms in the basement (potential bedroom) and off the primary bedroom (previously used as office and kids room).

