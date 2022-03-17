 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,260

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,260

Beautiful 7th floor apartment w/views of Lake Monona & sunsets over the city. 989 sq ft, open floor plan, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings, large windows & balcony w/gas grill hookup. The kitchen, w/its gas stove, modern appliances & large granite countertops, opens to large living room & dining area. Facing south-west, there’s sun almost all day. 2 bedrooms, including master bedroom w/large walk-in closet. Large bathroom w/bathtub. In-unit washer & dryer, AC & heating w/personal thermostat. Modern building w/lots of amenities, 306 West is located only 2 blocks from Capitol Square-an easy stroll to dining & events. Pets Welcome. Paid parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics