2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,195

More photos and info at www.foundryapts.com Bright, two level corner apartment in the celebrated Atwood neighborhood. This small, high-quality building is the best of both worlds – the ease of an apartment with the feel of your own private home or condo. This spacious and light filled home includes an open main level floor plan with bright living/dining room, bamboo and ceramic flooring, clear maple woodwork and upgraded kitchen with solid-surface counter tops, dishwasher, gas stove and breakfast bar. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room, and large closets and an 8x10 private terrace! No smoking.