 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,195

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,195

More photos and info at www.foundryapts.com Bright, two level corner apartment in the celebrated Atwood neighborhood. This small, high-quality building is the best of both worlds – the ease of an apartment with the feel of your own private home or condo. This spacious and light filled home includes an open main level floor plan with bright living/dining room, bamboo and ceramic flooring, clear maple woodwork and upgraded kitchen with solid-surface counter tops, dishwasher, gas stove and breakfast bar. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room, and large closets and an 8x10 private terrace! No smoking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics