2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $190,000

Showings begin 11/20. Beautiful condominium home on Madison’s east side, close to shopping, dining, and gorgeous parks. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath. Spend warm summer days on your private patio and chilly winter evenings inside by the fireplace. Assigned underground parking; outdoor pool; in-unit laundry. Unparalleled location, amenities, and style!

