2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $180,000

Beautiful stand-alone condo with low condo fees. Great location, right off University Avenue, makes it a breeze to get to shopping and restaurants. This unit has been remodeled with updates that include tile floors, light fixtures, gas range, and modern appeal. This is one of a kind at this price and will go quickly!

