2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $175,000

SELLER SAYS BRING ME AN OFFER! Charming ranch home with front deck has full basement & 1.5+ car garage! Quiet street and nice backyard. All of the big stuff has been done already; updated roof, fascia, soffits, vinyl siding & windows (approx 10 yrs), new furnace (2019) & brand new stove has a fun touch screen oven door (2020). Oak kitchen cabinets & stainless steel appliances included. Exposed brick chimney in kitchen adds a nice touch. Washer & dryer included. Large bedrooms. Great enclosed front screened porch. Central air, newer sump pump (4 yrs), water softener included. Fenced yard. Main level mudroom is handy. Pull down attic stairs offers extra storage. 1.5 car garage is also extra deep. Updated 100 amp electrical system (5 yrs). Charming arched doorways & 6 panel solid doors.