Spacious two bedroom condo in a great location. Right off Hwy 51 and minutes from I94. Just a 10 minute drive to downtown Madison. This move in ready condo has all you need. It has a very spacious living area, It has an unfinished basement with lots of potential, one car garage, and some nice green space in the backyard. Hop on your bike and meet up with several nearby trails or walk to the beautiful Hiestand Park.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $157,000
