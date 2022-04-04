 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $150,000

Let the sun shine in! This bright and airy 2 bedroom/1 bath condo featuring two balconies and vaulted ceilings is the perfect place to kick your feet up and relax. Newer carpet, windows and sliding doors. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan and an updated bathroom make these spaces feel like home. Full size laundry in unit. Attached one car garage. Close to everything from shopping, parks, and public transportation this well cared for and updated home in the Middleton School District is just right!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics