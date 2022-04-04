2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $150,000

Let the sun shine in! This bright and airy 2 bedroom/1 bath condo featuring two balconies and vaulted ceilings is the perfect place to kick your feet up and relax. Newer carpet, windows and sliding doors. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan and an updated bathroom make these spaces feel like home. Full size laundry in unit. Attached one car garage. Close to everything from shopping, parks, and public transportation this well cared for and updated home in the Middleton School District is just right!