2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $149,900

Charming 2 bedroom townhome in the sought-after Wilshire Condo Association. You’ll love the new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Additionally, enjoy private laundry and a partially finished lower level perfect for an at-home office or personal workout area. With easy access to parks, schools, the capital city bike trail, and only minutes to EPIC & Downtown Madison, this condo has it all. Rarely does affordability & convenience combine so beautifully with move-in readiness. Don’t wait for this one!

