2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $149,000

Showings begin 8/13 @ 10am. Ready to make that leap into home ownership? This is a great opportunity to make this your perfect new home! Well maintained 2 bedroom condo with private entry and an attached garage, smart thermostat and plenty of updates! Convenient location with easy access to the beltline to commute East, West or Downtown. Plenty of parks and bike paths nearby! This unique condo has a fenced in patio, tons of storage, wood burning fireplace and a private basement. Dogs allowed!