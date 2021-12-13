 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $139,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $139,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $139,900

Why rent when you can own? This 2 bedroom, 2 bath in a pet friendly complex, features laminate flooring, in-unit laundry, en-suite in the main bedroom and a private balcony. Enjoy summers lounging at the pool. Relax in the sauna after a workout in the fitness room. Lots of storage space. Did I mention that heat is included in the condo fee?

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Family photo found 130 miles from Kentucky tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics