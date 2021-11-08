 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $135,000

As soon as you walk in you will feel at home at this beautiful second floor condo: 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 outdoor parking spots, tiled floors, outdoor pool, fitness center, and sauna. Enjoy the green space with Capitol Views on your private balcony. Underground laundry facility and storage included. Heat & hot water are also included! All this in a quiet community; close to the bus line, bike path, Madison College, East Towne Mall, lots of shopping centers & easy access to I90-94, I39-51, & 151. Newer fridge, stove, carpet, etc. What are you waiting for? Schedule your showing today!

