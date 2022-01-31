2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $129,900

EQUITY MAKES MORE SENSE THAN PAYING RENT! Enjoy the benefits of owning your own home without having to worry about yard work or show shoveling. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is perfect for all walks of life, situated in the rear of the association away from traffic, yet provides easy access to shopping, downtown Madison and the Interstate. The open floor plan will let you customize your space as you can dream it, along with an efficiently designed kitchen that supplies ample storage and counter space. In-unit laundry conveniently located within the primary bedroom walk-in-closet. Association includes fitness center, with sauna and outdoor pool. Monthly condo fee includes your heat, hot water, sewer, trash removal and more! LOW UPKEEP; BIG VALUE. Call for details.