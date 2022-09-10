Own your own 2 bed/2 bath home! Make an appointment now to see this spacious brand new home. Low monthly payments available. Call us to schedule your viewing of this feature-packed home in Highland Manor, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,695
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Calculated homicide' brings life with no possibility of release in killing of UW doctor and husband
"It took time to plan this killing," a judge said. "This was a calculated homicide."
Thoughts on Braelon Allen's pass protection, Nick Herbig playing like a star, a Badgers lineman stepping up and a smart changeup the offense showed in Week 1.
These three high school quarterbacks visited the Badgers, who do not have a QB recruit in the 2023 class, during their season-opening win over Illinois state.
Dan Schachte was an NHL official for 30 years after starting in the profession as a youth in the Madison area.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with substantial injuries and cited for sudden pedestrian movement, police said.
“It made sense to me at the time,” one Army veteran said. “It became crystal clear pretty quickly what they stood for .... They’re nuts.”
The city is negotiating with Maurer's Urban Market, based in Wisconsin Dells, to fill the 24,000-square-foot commercial space in a mixed-use project at 815 Cedar St., formerly 1402 S. Park St.
A manager said the company closed the store because it was in an older building with tenants above it, and there were often problems with the pipes.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has faith in veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who didn't play in the preseason.
Saturday's 38-0 trouncing of Illinois State was the first home game where fans could enjoy a multi-level $77.6 million pavilion that marks a major change in the Camp Randall experience.