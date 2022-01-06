Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don t just rent an apartment! Rent a 2 bed/1 bath home for only $1,595.00 per month, including site fees! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home before someone else calls your hand!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,595
The municipalities have long been planning for the change, which will involve about 6,236 residents and 502 acres with an assessed value of $469 million on Oct. 31, 2022.
A 9-4 season that concluded with a 20-13 win over Arizona State was good but not great, and the program now finds itself in a state of transition as the roster — and possibly, the coaching staff — changes.
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin, and much less to the north and west Saturday into early Sunday, forecasters said, while stressing that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.
Wisconsin football assistant Joe Rudolph leaving program: 'I pray that it benefits everyone involved'
The Badgers offensive line coach said "I love this place. I love Wisconsin," but “it just felt like a little bit of change could be a good thing.” Here are his thoughts as he leaves for Virginia Tech.
“I was quite shocked, considering how long they waited to say something,” one parent said of the district’s announcement to delay the start of in-person instruction.
As Vikings lose Kirk Cousins for pivotal late-season game, Packers’ have a glass-half-full COVID-19 view at quarterback
All three of Green Bay's quarterbacks have contracted COVID-19, which may help them avoid postseason absences.
Rapid replay: Braelon Allen rushes for 159 but a defender gets the game ball in Wisconsin’s bowl win
An almost 10-minute drive to close the game helped the Badgers hold on to defeat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Here are the key players and moments from the victory.
"A lot of cases begin with a murder. This one is just a small piece of the puzzle," the prosecutor told the 18-member jury.
In his seven starts, Packers left tackle Yosh Nijman hasn’t just matched up with some of the NFL’s best pass rushers, he’s played well.
17 hours in the waiting room. A possible heart attack untreated | Wisconsin's overburdened hospitals
Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do. She'd gotten him to the hospital. But no one was available to help him.