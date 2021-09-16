 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,420

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,420

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,420

Own your own 2 bed/2 bath home for only $52,900.00 plus site rent? Absolutely! Make an appointment now to see this spacious brand new 2021 home with 896 sq. ft. of space for you and your family. Low monthly payments available. Call us to schedule your viewing of this feature-packed home in Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe thunderstorms sweep across the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics