 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,345,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,345,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,345,000

This 2 level luxury condominium architecturally designed by Clockwork, Kansas City, boasts gourmet kitchen with oversize island featuring Wolf appliances, steam oven, warming and freezer drawers PLUS separate pantry area for all your prep allows you to hide dishes, pans, etc. Entryway cabinets w/plenty of storage - vital if you want to appear clutter free. Walnut woods & symmetrically cut "mirror image" slabs of Calcutta marble in the kitchen island fascia & bathrooms. Living area with floor to ceiling windows offer breathtaking views looking out to Lake Monona. Extra seating areas on both levels. Both bedrooms can be used as a master suite with ample space & closets. Office allows you to be both in the space but still have privacy. A total refurbishment! 600+ Sq ft storage unit included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms pound the Northern Plains for another day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics