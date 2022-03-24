 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,275

Updated Duplex with NEW: Solid Surface Counter Tops, Sink, Faucet, Dishwasher, Water Heater, & Paint. Energy Efficient as a result of Newer- roof, siding, furnace, windows & doors. Spacious kitchen w/ many white cabinets, tile floors, pantry, and door to private fenced yard! Bath also has tile floor & tile tub surround. Private entrance views the greenspace across the street. Air Conditioning, plenty of closets, vibrant paint colors. Washer & Dryer in private full basement. Off street parking in a quiet, yet convenient location. Including YMCA, restaurants, bike path & library nearby. Lake Monona, Olbrich Park, etc. only a couple blocks away!

