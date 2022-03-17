 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,175

Comfortable living all on the same level in this 2 bedroom with wood floors, ceiling fans throughout, eat-in kitchen, Updated Bath w/ tile floors & tile tub surround, private laundry and private entrance, also garage w/ opener. Nice setting on the back side of duplex being next to greenspace making only one neighbor. Good size living room w/many windows & built-ins. Kitchen w/ dishwasher & pantry. Private lower level is dry with spacious, partially finished rec room, washer, dryer, water softener, and utility sink. Nice yard w/ patio and mature trees. On bus line, walk to schools, and near many conveniences. $1175+ utilities. Pets considered.

