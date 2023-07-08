Welcome to Crystal Lake Resort, where this stunning 2-yr-old home/vacation home awaits you & experience resort-style living. As part of the Crystal Lake Resort community, you will have access to a wealth of amenities that promote an exciting and enjoyable lifestyle. Take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool or beach w/inflatables on hot summer days, or enjoy an ice cream cone or drink @ the bar. The lake beckons boating enthusiasts, offering endless opportunities for water sports & leisurely adventures.2 beds, 1 bath, modern design, & stunning lake views. Community Septic/Well. Storage Shed & Lean-to included. Private Boat Launch. For sports enthusiasts, basketball/Volleyball courts provide the ideal space to showcase your skills. Applications must be approved prior to finalizing purchase.
2 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $79,000
