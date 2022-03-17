Settlers’ Trail is a senior living (55+) apartment community located 30 mins north of Madison in Lodi, Wisconsin (Columbia County) near Lake Wisconsin & a short drive to Wisconsin Dells, Portage, & Baraboo bluffs. Each apartment comes with spacious floor plans, full-size kitchen, & a full-size washer & dryer! Building amenities include an activity room, library/TV room, exercise room, dining room, & an underground heated garage w/elevator to all floors. Enjoy community service amenities like local transportation, weekly housekeeping, continental breakfast, Personal Emergency Response button, and on-site PT services. All utilities included!
2 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $2,094
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I think we deserve this," said Johnny Davis of the Badgers' favorable March Madness path. Here's why, and why coach Greg Gard knows from experience the value of playing in Milwaukee.
His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
Wisconsin men's basketball team to open NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. What to know about the matchup
The Badgers will stay close to home after earning a No. 3 seed in the March Madness bracket. Here's who they'll face in the first round.
5 things to know about Colgate, Wisconsin basketball's opponent in the NCAA Tournament's first round
The Badgers will face Colgate on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. It will be UW's 26th appearance in the men's basketball tournament and fifth under coach Greg Gard. Here's what to know about Wisconsin's first-round opponent.
A video showed a student physically attacking another student, and eventually tackling the person onto a table that buckles.
The move to legitimize and regulate the profession comes as some NDs have supported natural immunity instead of vaccination for COVID-19.
A criminal complaint alleges he bought FoodShare card balances for half their value, mostly from homeless people.
Beloved Madison bartender Mary Reed was killed while trying to cross a highway in Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday night.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.