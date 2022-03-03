 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $84,900

Wonderful opportunity for a flip or owner occupant. Windows are newer. Property needs work from top to bottom. Property is being sold as is but has great potential. In unit laundry. Underground parking and storage. Ceiling fans in bedrooms don't work. May be electrical problem. Seller will not make any repairs.

