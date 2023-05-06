New construction move-in ready July 2023! Similar finish Model for showing! Brand new Ranch style single family home located in popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School District. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, main level primary bedroom, 2nd bedroom, open kitchen. Big windows with great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, pantry, mudroom. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2-car garage. Within walking distance to the new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and new daycare facility. You will enjoy this 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture.