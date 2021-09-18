 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $285,000

Fall in love with this stylish end unit that is flooded with natural light! You will feel right at home in your bright living room overlooking the McKee Farms park. Entertain from your modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized breakfast bar, and access to your double decks (one is screened). The upper level is a retreat with split bedrooms; each with its own en-suite bathroom. The den on the lower level is a great space for an office, reading area, or a gym. It has wood floors on every level for added contemporary feel and easy cleaning. This urban townhome is pet friendly and it is located by the vast McKee Farms Park with easy access to the beltline, downtown, and local favorite restaurants.

