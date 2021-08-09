2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $219,000

Wonderful opportunity to own first floor condo conveniently located in Fitchburg, mins from all your needs. Main level welcomes you with an open and airy floor plan; kitchen includes refreshed granite countertops, stylish penny tile backsplash and dinette area. Bright and spacious living room w/ cozy gas FP with walk-out to private patio. 2 generous size bedrooms w/ great windows allowing ample natural light and revamped en-suites. Attached 2 car garage! Come enjoy maintenance free, condo-living! Quick close available!