 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $219,000

2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $219,000

2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $219,000

Wonderful opportunity to own first floor condo conveniently located in Fitchburg, mins from all your needs. Main level welcomes you with an open and airy floor plan; kitchen includes refreshed granite countertops, stylish penny tile backsplash and dinette area. Bright and spacious living room w/ cozy gas FP with walk-out to private patio. 2 generous size bedrooms w/ great windows allowing ample natural light and revamped en-suites. Attached 2 car garage! Come enjoy maintenance free, condo-living! Quick close available!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials considering Olympic schedule change after record heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics