2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $114,900

Showings begin Saturday 1/15/2021. Way pay rent when you can own this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo that is close bus line and main roads. Condo features new windows, 2021, newer appliances, first floor entrance. 1 underground parking stall and one service.

