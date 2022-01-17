Showings begin Saturday 1/15/2021. Way pay rent when you can own this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo that is close bus line and main roads. Condo features new windows, 2021, newer appliances, first floor entrance. 1 underground parking stall and one service.
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $114,900
