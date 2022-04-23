Holland Fields(HF) under construction, completion approx. May 2022. HF duplex ranch style condos offer beauty with quality construction and finishes. HF homes feature open floor plans with very spacious room sizes, 13' vaulted ceilings throughout the main living, dinette and kitchen areas. The galley style kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters, 7' island for extra seating and work space, along with a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The master bed is gorgeous, very roomy, 10' coffered ceilings, full bath with dbl bowl granite vanity. 2nd bed/flex room is ample in size. Finish the basement ( 2egress windows) for extra living area and LL-3rd bed. Other features: 2 car garage, green space, wired for elec car, low fees. This unit features 10' ceilings and not the vault.
2 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
East High teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
The retailing icon made a name for himself selling stereos, computers and more recently electric bikes but is retiring from retail after 54 years.
A service at UW’s Memorial Union will be held to celebrate the life of Wisconsin junior runner Sarah Shulze, who died earlier this month.
John Blackwell’s coach helped him become a combo guard. Here’s how the class of 2023 commit thinks he will fit with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The Wisconsin men's hockey team announces a change to the coaching staff after the Badgers struggled last season.
A breakdown of key position battles, the new offense and more as Badgers football wraps up spring football.
The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman volleyball season for the Badgers.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said a woman and a man were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning.
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.