Holland Fields(HF)under construction completion approx. May 2022. HF duplex ranch style condos offer beauty with quality construction and finishes. HF homes feature open floor plans with very spacious room sizes, 10' ceilings throughout the main living, dinette and kitchen areas. The galley style kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters, 7' island for extra seating and work space, along with a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The master bed is gorgeous, very roomy, 10' coffered ceilings, full bath with dbl bowl granite vanity. 2nd bed/flex room is ample in size. Finish the basement ( 2egress windows) for extra living area and LL-3rd bed. Other features: 2 car garage, green space, wired for elec car, low fees. This unit features 10' ceilings and not the vault as shown.
2 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $389,900
