THIS HOME IS RECEIVING NEW CARPET AND IS BEING RE-PAINTED SO IT WILL LOOK GREAT FOR YOU. NO-SHOW FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS. Townhouse style condominium in a two unit building. Spacious living, dining and kitchen on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a generous primary suite, a second bedroom, and a bath, and convenient laundry closet. Walkout to the deck and enjoy the huge backyard that backs up to a woods and farm field. Great location is minutes from the Beltline (HWY 12/18), I-94 and I-90, or Cottage Grove Road making commuting to Madison or points east a breeze. Association fee only reflects insurance for Common Elements and Association obligations.
2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $234,000
