2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $176,000

THE BEST YEARS OF YOUR LIFE CAN BE SPENT RIGHT HERE IN THIS "ZERO-LOT-LINE HOME". With an abundance of curb appeal, this two bedroom ranch-style "twin home" is cheaper than renting. Owned by the same commercial-grade contractor since it was built, the building is well maintained and ready for you to enjoy. Sited adjacent to an area of single-family homes, the home is within six blocks of the Deerfield school system. The attached single car garage is extra deep to handle your storage needs. Designed with the garages in the center of the building, each home has good separation from the other home. This is very AFFORDABLE LIVING!! Call today for more information.